Share:

Industrial estates to have one-window service centres

One window service centres will be set up at all industrial estates in Punjab at the cost of Rs115 million to facilitate industrialists. Earlier, the approved cost of the project was around Rs79 million. An official said visitors to these centres will enjoy world-class customer care services. The project was initially approved at a meeting on April 21, 2017, at a cost of Rs115.79 million with a gestation period of up to June 30, 2018. The Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC), in coordination with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has established a one window service centre at Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate in Lahore. The centre is now operational. Construction of service centre in Faisalabad is in progress and it will be completed by end of this year. Due to revised scope of the project revised PC 1 of the scheme has been submitted for approval at a revised cost of Rs115 million with enhancement in gestation period up to December 31, 2019. The main objective of the project is provision of all services offered by federal and provincial departments to investors under one roof and at one window. There is a major difference between cost and proposed cost of the project. As per documents, the approved cost of the project was around Rs79 million while the proposed cost is around Rs115 million. Flourmill owner Sheikh Umar said the government should have taken this step well before completion of its term. He said that FIEDMC and Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park have not become functional yet and industrialists have yet to buy plots at these industrial estates for installation of industrial units.–JAVED IQBAL

250 freed from illegal rehab centre

The District Health Authority Friday sealed an illegal drug treatment and rehabilitation centre and freed 250 people detained there. The authority also got registered an FIR with police concerned. Aamir Chishti Hospital was functioning illegally without being registered with the PHC, and the inmates were being treated inhumanely. Under the guidance of the PHC, a comprehensive evacuation plan was worked out in coordination with the district administration, both health departments and city police. The authority, assisted by the district administration and police, jointly carried out the operation, and evacuated 250 inmates to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health. The patients were screened by a four-member medical board, headed by Prof Dr Aftab Asif of the King Edward Medical University. After essential treatment, they were allowed to go to their homes with their families. Aamir Chishti Hospital was recently sealed due to its illegal functioning, but its owners Aamir Chishti and Imran Chishti illegally broke open the seal, and resumed the operations. The PHC directed the authorities concerned to take stern action against the violators and initiate criminal proceeding against them. An FIR has been registered with the Gujjarpura Police Station, and eight operators of the facility have been arrested, while both the owners are on the run.–Staff Reporter

Seven injured in clash over property

Seven people were wounded during gunfight over property dispute near Suggian Bypass in the Shahdara police precincts on Friday. Rescue workers said all the seven injured were shifted to hospital. The gunmen managed to escape from the crime scene before the police reached there. A police official said that Hafiz Sani and Luqman groups clashed over some property dispute. Later, some gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on their opponents. As a result, seven people sustained bullet injuries. They were shifted to hospital by rescue workers on ambulances. The police were investigating the shooting. –Staff Reporter

Man dies in road accident

A 50-year-old man was crushed to death in Gujjarpura police precincts on Friday, rescue workers said. The deceased, not identified yet, was trying to cross the road outside the University of Engineering and Technology when a vehicle ran over him. As a result, he died on the spot. The driver along with the vehicle managed to escape. The police were investigating the incident.–Staff Reporter