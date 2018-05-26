Share:

Meeting on caretaker CM remains inconclusive

The meeting between Leader of Opposition leader in PA Mehmoodur Rasheed and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to name caretaker CM remained inconclusive Friday. Both exchanged views on the names for appointing caretaker CM Punjab but they could not reach consensus. Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and Deputy Opposition Leader Sardar Sibtain Khan also attended the meeting. Sources say Leader of the Opposition presented the names of former FIA DG Taqir Mahmood Khosa and economist Shahid Kardar but the other side expressed their reservations. The CM presented two names on which leader of the opposition took time till Monday to consult with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and come up with reply. Both the sides decided to meet again on Monday, they added. The names presented by the government were not leaked to media.–Staff Reporter

PML-N extends date for receiving applications from aspirants till 31st

The PML-N has extended the date for receiving applications for ticket aspirants until May 31. Party sources said that the extension has been granted under pressure from the aspirants. In Punjab till date more than one thousand applications have been received. The Parliamentary Board will call the candidates for interview following the completion of application process. On the other hand a large number of party candidates wishing to contest elections on party tickets visited the Model Town secretariat. Deputy Mayor Shahabuddin has filed applications for PP 165 and PP 164. Chief Minister Adviser Chaudhry Nawaz Jutt has filed applications for PP 164 and 165, Mian Ghulam Mustafa for PP 166 and PP 168, Mirza Javed Beg for PP 171 and PP 172 and Chairman UC 160, Rana Zeeshan for PP 156, Shahid Khan for PP 172, Suleman Hussain Sultani for PP 151. MPA Kanwal Nauman, MPA Fauzia Ayub Qureshi and MPA Nasreen Nawaz have filed applicatons for specific seats of National and Provincial assemblies. MPA Raheela Khadam Hussain has filed application for PP 148 general seat. District member Lahore Sumaira Nazir and Perveen Akhtar have filed applications for specific seats whereas Sajjad Wassem, Gulshan Shahzadi and Mrs Malik have filed applications for ensuing general elections for specific seats. For minority seat five applications have been received.–Online

PU students to join Global Undergraduate Exchange Programme

Two students of Punjab University Institute of Business Administration have been selected for participation in the Global Undergraduate Exchange Programme for Pakistan fall 2018 semester. Mr Syed Irtiza Haider Bukhari and Ms Hajra Javed, the students of BBA 7th semester, will participate in the programme funded by the United States Department of States and the students will leave for the US in August 2018. The programme is intended to promote mutual understanding between the people of the US and the people of Pakistan. This scholarship will provide full time Pakistani students with the opportunity to enrich their education and experience through one semester of full-time, non-degree academic study in the US. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen has congratulated the students on this landmark achievement.–Staff Reporter

Free medical camp

Dilawar Hussain Foundation arranged free diabetes screening camp on Thursday for the members of Fountain House. Office bearers of Fountain House Brig (R) Abid Ali and Usman Goraya visited the camp. The purpose of the camp was to identify asymptomatic individuals who may have diabetes and not know it, and refer them to Dilawar Hassain Foundation Clinic & Diabetes Management Center or to qualified healthcare professionals for additional assessment. Screening helped in detecting pre diabetics as well as diabetics. AS many as 252 members were screened among which 11 were diagnosed as diabetics and 34 pre diabetic. These will have access to free constancy and medicine at Dilawar Hassain Foundation.–Staff Reporter

Gun attack victim dies in hospital

A 36-year-old man died at a hospital on Friday after battling for life for more than five days, police said.

Sarwar Nazir riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when two gunmen opened straight fire on him. The shooting took place in the Lower Mall police precincts five days ago. The resident of Shafiqabad was rushed to a hospital where he expired on early Friday.

The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the killing.–Staff Reporter