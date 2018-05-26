Share:

ISLAMABAD - The chances of settlement on caretaker prime minister between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khrusheed Shah diminish and the matter would likely to be referred to an eight-member parliamentary committee to be constituted by Speaker National Assembly.

The things got derailed when the scheduled sixth session between the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition could not take place due to some other engagements of both the leaders came up with the statement of Shah that now there would be no meeting with the prime minister and he would be sending two names to the National Assembly Speaker to be the part of the eight-member committee.

Insiders in the PPP informed that Syed Khursheed Shah had sent the names of Sherry Rehman and Syed Naveed Qamar to represent the party in the committee which would have equal number of members from treasury and opposition.

Under the constitution, the committee would require to evolve consensus on any name from the list of two candidates each sent to it by Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition within three days. In case of failure to do so the same the names would be forwarded to Chief Election Commissioner who is required to pick any of these names within two days to be installed as caretaker prime minister.

Keeping in view this procedure in mind, chief of Qoumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao in a media chat outside the Parliament House said that it would unlikely to be resolved in the committee as well because their representatives would be in the committee and the differences would automatically pass on to the committee.

He said that the matter would likely to go to Election Commission of Pakistan like it was done before the 2013 general elections for caretaker prime minister.

Although Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is still hopeful to evolve consensus with the Leader of Opposition in a next couple of days but keeping in view the differences on the candidates the matter would most likely to be referred to the committee, an insider in the ruling PML-N said.

Sources in the ruling PML-N informed that the two names the prime minister would likely to be sending to the committee included Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk and Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and would drop the name of Dr. Ishrat Hussain from the list of three already discussed with the Leader of Opposition. Pakistan People’s Party had placed the name of former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf and former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jillani in discussion with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and these two names would likely to be forwarded to the committee.

The sources in the Parliament said that the Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani stands fair chance to be picked as caretaker prime minister as he was among the list of the candidates of majority of the parliamentary parties. Those who included Jillani in their list of probable candidates included ruling PML-N, PTI, MQM and even initially it was also among the candidates considered for the slot by PPP but later he was dropped out in the internal process of short-listing of the candidates.