ISLAMABAD - Maryam Nawaz in her statement told the accountability court on Friday that the Park Lane apartments in London were owned by her brother Hussain Nawaz and it was he who was the beneficial owner of offshore companies Nescoll Ltd and Nielsen Enterprises.

The daughter of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif was recording her statement on the second consecutive day in the Avenfield properties reference, which is one of three references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Sharif family.

She claimed the attested copies of trust deeds submitted by them were genuine but the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had deliberately termed them false to implicate her and her husband Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar. She also pointed out several flaws in the examination of the trust deeds.

Maryam rejected a report prepared by forensic expert Robert Radley, in which he had termed trust deeds submitted by her “false and fabricated”.

She said that the same trust deeds were available on the record of the Supreme Court, but the court did not ask the JIT to check their authenticity in its judgment passed on April 20, 2017. The investigation team [going beyond its mandate] investigated their authenticity on its own.

“I and my husband were not directed to appear and associate ourselves with the JIT investigation, however, the JIT on its own decided to procure a so-called expert opinion qua the trust deeds with a malafide intention”, Maryam maintained.

She expressed her doubt on the process of engaging the services of Radley and said there was no plausible reason to hire his services through Raja, a cousin of JIT head Wajid Zia, as he could have been engaged by the investigation team through the Foreign Office.

Maryam said, "In fact, services were engaged through Raja to procure an utterly false and manipulated report which may suit the designs of the JIT — to implicate me and my husband in the case."

According to Radley, Calibri font was not commercially available in February 2006 when the trust deed was signed. However, Maryam Nawaz said that Radley during his cross-examination admitted that there was a pre-release of Window Vista Beta-1 version, which was available in April 2005, with subsequent versions in September and October 2005.

She said Radley also admitted that he had himself downloaded and used the font in 2005, even though he was neither a computer geek nor an IT expert.

Maryam also detached herself from family business transactions and said that she has never participated in these events and transactions so she has no personal knowledge in this regard.

Responding to a question regarding the Qatari prince, she said, “I was never involved or associated with any transaction, event or correspondence related to Qatar and the Qatari Royal Prince.”

She, however, said: “The record clearly shows that the Qatari prince had never avoided joining proceedings with the JIT, rather he had throughout shown his willingness to do so, albeit in his palace in Qatar rather than in Pakistan or in Pakistan’s embassy in Qatar.”

She added, “On each occasion, he responded to the letters of the JIT, he confirmed the veracity of the contents of the two letters submitted before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

