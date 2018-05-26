Share:

RAWALPIND I- Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sara Hayat on Friday directed the district administration officers to ensure presence of the staff and availability of quality food items on the stalls in Ramazan Sasta Bazaars.

During a surprise visit to Chor Chowk Ramazan Sasta Bazaar she inspected attendance of the staff and took notice of absence of the veterinary assistant.

She also inspected quality of food items at different stalls and directed the authorities to ensure availability of quality food items in Ramazan bazaars. Sara Hayat further said the availability of essential commodities should also be ensured in the open market according to the rate list issued by the district administration.

She said, the rate list has been issued to provide relief to the citizens and it is being implemented in all areas of the district. The shopkeepers have been directed to display the price list at prominent places to facilitate the customers. Though, the prices of fruits and vegetables are directly linked with the demand and supply formula but, the administration is taking action in accordance with the law against profiteers, hoarders and those indulged in artificial price hike.

The magistrates are also visiting whole sale and open markets and the violators are being imposed fines. According to the price control committee report, the teams during checking have imposed Rs 266,000 on the profiteers while two FIRs have also been registered against the violators.