MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that new disciplines including mass communication/journalism, international relations and tourism will be introduced soon at the state-run University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), Muzaffarabad.

It will help produce professionals on modern academic lines, he said. The president made these remarks during a meeting with Prof Dr Kaleem Abbasi, the vice chancellor of UAJK, who called on him at the Presidency on Friday.

During the meeting, the VC apprised the president of various academic and administrative issues relating to the university. He said that recently an MoU had been signed with Academy of Competitive Exams (ACE) - a leading competitive examination preparatory academy - wherein the university will provide all basic facilities for the academy for starting classes in Muzaffarabad.

He said it would be the first academy of its kind where students from all over Azad Kashmir would be able to prepare for the Central Superior Services exam, other competitive examinations, entry tests and recruitment exams conducted by the public service commissions.

The president commended the initiative saying that it would help the students receive the requisite guidance and preparation needed to successfully compete in such examinations.

He said that upholding merit would be the government's foremost priority. He said that strict adherence to merit would be ensured for all recruitments, promotions and admissions in the public sector universities of AJK. He also underlined the need to follow the reserved quotas and not deviate from the prescribed rules and regulations for appointments.

The president said that matters relating to the establishment of the Neelum sub-campus would be settled on priority basis. He was also informed that documents relating to funding of the project had been submitted, to which the president assured that the issue would be taken up with the Ministry of Planning and Development for its timely funding and execution.

The president was also informed that Peshawar University had also approached UAJK to explore avenues for student exchange programmes facilitating International Relation students of Peshawar University in studying various courses at the Kashmir Studies Centre at UAJK. This step, said the president, would help in fully understanding the genesis and current dynamics of the Kashmir issue helping promote academic deliberations and discourse on this very pertinent issue.