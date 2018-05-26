Share:

KARACHI (PR): APNS announces on Friday that the 23rd APNS Annual Awards Ceremony is now scheduled to be held on May 30, 2018 at 9:00 am at Prime Minister Auditorium in Islamabad. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has consented to grace the occasion.

The awards ceremony was earlier scheduled to be held in January but due to sudden engagement of the prime minister, it was postponed. The invitation cards issued earlier would be acceptable for the ceremony.

The invitees are requested to attend the ceremony and bring the invitation card and their CNIC for attending the ceremony.