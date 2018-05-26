Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif gave cash awards to officers for their outstanding performance. The officers whom cash awards and certificates were given include the administrative secretaries, commissioners, DCs, RPOs and DPOs. A special ceremony was held on Friday at the Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat where senior officers including Secretary Finance Hamid Yaqoob Shaikh, Secretary Services Farhan Aziz Khwaja, Secretary Regulation Dr Saleh Tahir, Secretary Implementation and Coordination Sara Aslam, Secretary Prosecution Ali Murtaza, Secretary Housing Khurram Agha, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ali Jan Khan were awarded.