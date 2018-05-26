Share:

Islamabad - The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad has asked the two taxi services; Careem and Uber to ensure safety of its drivers and the passengers.

The Emergency and Disaster Management unit of the MCI has expressed concern regarding availability of car safety equipment due to the occurrence of major road and fire incidents in vehicles in the urban areas. Separate letters written by the Additional Director (E&DM) to the administration of both the taxi services said that around 10000 to 15000 (approx) vehicles have been registered under Uber and Careem services and thousands of domestic passengers utilise the service every day. The letter further said that the companies’ vehicles don’t meet the basic safety standards i.e. presence of fire extinguisher, first aid kit and other safety equipment to deal with an emergency.

The E&DM unit has also called a meeting of respective administration of the taxi services at the end of May to devise and implement a strategy to ensure safety of the passengers’ lives. The other stakeholders as traffic police, excise and taxation department, ICT administration have also been intimated on the issue to have their input on the subject, according to the MCI officials.