KANDHKOT - Residents of Kandhkot and its surroundings areas on Friday registered their protest against gas suspension and low pressure at Eidgah. Residents of different areas; Eidgah, Nanik Mohallah, Gharibad, Gulsher Mohallah and others recorded their protest demonstration against gas suspension particularly its low pressure.

They raised their voice against gas officials regarding gas suspension and low pressure. While talking to media protestors including Adnan, Danish, Zubair, Shahmeer and others said that due to gas shortage in various parts of city specially Malik Mohallh, Bhutta, Eidgah and others areas are facing severe difficulties. Despite paying heavy bills routinely, they are compelled to use fire wood for cooking purpose. They said that due to gas shortage family members couldn't prepare sehri properly. They further complained supply to hotels and restaurants were better but the residential areas were getting zero pressure. They demanded from Sui Southern Gas limited (SSGL) and other authorities concerned to resolve the issue of gas shortage and as soon as possible otherwise protest would be prolonged.