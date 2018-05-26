Share:

LAHORE - Plains of the country remained in the grip of severe heat wave on Friday with hours long unscheduled loadshedding adding to the woes of heat stricken people. Experts have predicted the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist with even more intensity during the next 2-3 days.

In Lahore, mercury rose as high as 43 degree Celsius, making Friday the hottest day of current summer. Minimum temperature was recorded 26C.

Shaheed Benazirabad remained hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 47C. Maximum temperature in Lasbella, Turbat, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Jaccobabad, Padidan, Moenjodaro and Chhor was recorded 46C.

Unscheduled loadshedding affected operation of Wasa tubewells, creating shortage of water in parts of Lahore.

People avoided unnecessarily coming out, reducing traffic on otherwise busy roads at noon and in the afternoon. Lahore canal as usual attracted a large number of people including women and children at noon and in the afternoon. Not only youths but also elderly people were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud coloured canal water.

At some places, even women were seen taking a bath in the canal water.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper hilly areas of the country on Saturday and Sunday.

The meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country including the City during the next 2-3 days. However, light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds/duststorm is expected at few places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, upper FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.