Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited Mauza Phaghwari Musalmana in Shakargarh on Friday and met with the father, widow and other family members of Rangers Lance Naik Muhammad Shahid Minhas, who embraced martyrdom in unprovoked firing by the Indian army at the Working Boundary. He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul. He also announced financial aid of Rs 2500,000 for the family of Shaheed and said that children of Muhammad Shahid would be given free education and the Punjab government would also provide treatment facilities without any charge to them. Taking care of the family of the Shaheed is our responsibility and the Punjab government would take every step in this regard, he added. The chief minister paid tributes to the bravery and valour of Shahid Minhas and said that whole nation is proud of his great sacrifice. In fact, Muhammad Shahid Minhas Shaheed is the hero of 22 crore people of Pakistan, he added. He said that targeting of civilian population by the Indian army is the most coward and condemnable act and India should not remain in any illusion as Pakistani nation is fully united to foil all nefarious designs of the enemy. The nation is standing with the armed forces of Pakistan like a solid rock, he said. Talking to the media, the chief minister said that Muhammad Shahid Minhas is the brave son of the country and a pride of the land. –Staff Reporter