SKMCH to hold iftar dinner for Zakat collection

KARACHI (PR): Annual iftar dinner of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) for collection of Zakat is to be held on Sunday 27th May at Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi.

The event is annually organised to honour the hospital donors and well wishers in recognition of their support and cooperation for the hospital.

Imran Khan, chairman Board of Governors, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, will be the chief guest at the event.

Dr Muhammad Asim Yousaf, Chief Medical Officer , SKMCH&RC will give a briefing to guests about the performance of the hospital during the year 2017.

Thousands of deserving cancer patients from across the country visit SKMCH&RC for their treatment out of which 75 percent receive free treatment.

ACCA, ExDhave join hands to train SAP professionals

KARACHI (PR): ACCA and ExDhave collaborated to train SAP professionals setting a target that Pakistan should be able to deliver on the 'export of services' opportunity. Both the entities believe that the main drivers of change that can create an economic impact include exporting services and professional and technical expertise.

Naeem Zamindar, Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment highlighted,

"The extent to which shared services and BPO will significantly change the nature of today's organisation cannot be underestimated. It is encouraging to see that there are organisations in Pakistan such as ACCA who are thought leaders when it comes to the concept of encouraging companies to adopting shared services or outsourcing models and managing talent."

Trade show held in Johannesburg

KARACHI (PR): Securex & A-OSH South Africa was the largest trade show of its kind in Africa which held at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, Johannesburg. It is the leading exhibition in the field of security and occupational safety and health. Over 300 exhibitors from 14 countries displayed their products in this exhibition.

This exhibition was the gateway for manufacturers and exporters to broaden their customer base, engage with existing new clients in the industry, increase awareness and advertise their products and services, gain access to latest trends in the industry and boost sales.

In pursuance of the "Look Africa Plan", the Ministry of Commerce was making focused efforts for promotion of Pakistani goods and services in African continent.

Stakeholders discuss date processing plant at DI Khan

DI KHAN (PR): In order to establish date processing plant at DI Khan under directives from Standing Committee on Commerce and Textiles, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan had convened meetings with relevant members of working group associated with DPP at Circuit House, D I Khan.

The meeting was attended by, Dhaki Dates Growers Cooperative Society, DI Khan Chambers of Commerce, Department of Agriculture Extension, University of Agriculture, Gomal University, Smeda and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Ministry of Commerce through EDF Board had released Rs 20.400 million for establishment of date processing plant at DI Khan through in 2006.

The project was not implemented due to the lack luster performance of Pakistan Horticulture Company. There was a consensus in meeting on establishment of DPP at DI Khan among all stakeholders except location of plant.