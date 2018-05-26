Share:

GUJRANWALA - Commander Gujranwala Corps Lt-Gen Amir Abbasi visited CMH Sialkot to inquire after the health of citizens and their families injured due to ceasefire violations by Indian forces.

The corps commander lauded unflinching resolve and determination of local population against Indian blatant aggression. General Officer Commanding Major General Muhammad Raza Jalil and Major General Bilal Safdar accompanied the corps commander.

TRAINING SESSION FOR RESCUERS

Rescue 1122 arranged a four-day training session for its employees to improve their rescue skills here.

District Emergency Officer Umer Ghuman told the media that objective of the training session was to enhance the capabilities of rescuers to tackle natural disasters. "It aims at enabling the rescue staff for an early action in case of any mishap or a natural disaster so that number of causalities could be reduced as low as possible," he stated.

Emergency Officer Fayyaz and Rescue Safety Officer Waqarul Hassan delivered lectures in which they told the participants about physical exercises the rescuers underwent during the training session.