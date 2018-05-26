Share:

KARACHI - The crackdown against profiteers in Ramazan continued as Rs 466,000 was imposed on 374 shopkeepers for overcharging on Friday.

In a statement issued here, commissioner Karachi Ejaz Ahmed Khan said that the teams led by deputy commissioners have conducted raids at Saddar, Civil Laine, Garden, Site area, Baldia, Ferozabad, Jamshed Quarters, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Orangi Town, Bin Qasim, New Karachi, Landhi, Korangi and Model Colony and arrested 36 for selling essential commodities on higher prices.

In detail, Ejaz informed that 15 milkmen were fined with Rs 24,000; 50 commodities seller were fined with 170,000; fine of Rs 60,500 was imposed on 64 chicken seller, Rs 36,000 on 65 vegetable vendors, Rs76,100 on 133 fruit sellers.

Besides he said that 14 those who were selling meat at higher than administration-fixed prices were fined with Rs 36,500, Rs 67,000 imposed on 27 bakers and Rs 3000 on six different vendors for overcharging. “36 profiteers have been jailed as they kept overcharging the citizens,”

The commissioner said that the profiteers would not be allowed to loot the people, adding that the operation against them (profiteers) will continue till they start selling at government-fixed prices. He said that to stop overcharging of vegetables and fruits, the administration has also kept vigilant eye on auction at the markets, adding that this would be continue to provide relief to the common man.

Ejaz said that they would follow all directives of the chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to eliminate overcharging and ensure that essential commodities are sold on government’s rate. He directed his subordinates to take strict action against those vendors who do not display government’s price list. “Those who challenge the government’s writ again and again should be sent to jail,” he added.