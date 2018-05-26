Share:

LONDON:- Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle will direct the next James Bond film, with actor Daniel Craig returning for the fifth time as the legendary British spy, the movies’ producers announced Friday. The 25th as yet untitled film in the storied 007 franchise will begin production later this year and hit cinemas in Britain first, on 25 October, 2019, EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM) said in a statement. “We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th instalment of the franchise,” said producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.–AFP