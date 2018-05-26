Share:

Islamabad - The Inspector General of National Highways & Motorway Police, Amjad Javid Saleemi has approved Rs0.5m to be distributed among the families of 166 Martyrs, deceased and injured employees of NH&MP as well as those who sustained serious injuries in the line of duty.

An amount of Rs 20,000 as Ramadan package and Rs 10,000 as ‘Eidi’ shall be paid to the family of each martyr/deceased employee and Rs. 5,000 to seriously injured/handicapped employees of NH&MP on the occasion of Eid. Under the Ramadan and Eid package , Rs. 30,000 shall be paid to each of 10 families of Martyrs/deceased of Headquarters Zone, 41 families of Motorway Zone, 40 families of North Zone, 38 families of Central zone, 27 families of South zone, 8 families of West Zone and 2 families of Sheikhupura Training College. Similarly, Rs. 40,000 shall be paid to each of injured/handicapped employee of NH&MP on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr 2018.