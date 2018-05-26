Share:

LAHORE - Four parties alliance leaders met here on Friday at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President Ch Shujaat Hussain to chalk out strategy for the upcoming elections.

Senior PML-Q leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur of Pakistan Awami Tehrik, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen Deputy Secretary Information Nasir Abbas Sheerazi attended the meeting among others.

The meeting decided that all patriotic forces will be brought together at one platform before the election. It was also decided to contact important political leaders in all four provinces and to launch mass-contact campaign.

Party heads viewed that caretaker Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers should essentially be neutral.

They stated that it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure holding of fair, transparent and impartial elections to steer the country out of the present crisis.

The leaders warned that election drama of 1977 and 2013 should not be staged again to avoid unrest in the country.

Khurram Nawaz Gandapur briefed the meeting about the latest situation on Model Town tragedy.

The meeting also paid tributes to the judiciary for its performance regarding redressing grievances of the affected persons.