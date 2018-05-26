Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - Hundreds of lady health workers barged into Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office and occupied the building after their demands for payment of salaries fell on deaf ears on Friday.

The lady health workers had organised a protest demonstration outside the DC office against non-payment of salaries for several months. They staged a sit-in, blocked a road for traffic and chanted slogans against the authorities for neglecting their woes. Despite several hours of protest, no one of the authorities reached to assured them a solution to their problem. It turned them furious. They barged into the DC office and occupied the building.

During a media talk in DC's room, Health Workers Union Punjab President Rukhsana Anwar said that they would not leave occupation of the building till acceptance of their demands.

Assistant Commissioner Abdul Jabbar Gujjar, District Health Officer Sagheer Gujjar and ADC Iqbal Bazdar reached the spot and negotiated with the protesting health workers. They assured the health workers a solution to their problem and issued a notification for release of their months-delayed salaries. They assured them of payment of their salaries on June 5 at which they ended their protest.