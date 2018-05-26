Share:

Islamabad - The International Islamic University (IIU) administration has served a show cause notice to its official for differing with the administrative policies of varsity’s president on Facebook, sources said on Friday.

Sources informed The Nation that IIU administration has started an ‘operation clean-up’ against the faculty members and officials for criticizing the policies of the university President Prof Dr. Ahmed bin Yousaf Al-Aduraiweesh, a Saudi Arabian national.

The university has already served the notice to two faculty members including Dr. Hasnain Naqvi and Dr. Shehzad Asharaf for raising their voice against the president within the campus premises.

Earlier, six students were also called for explanation for participating in a demonstration for fair appointments in the high education institutions.

The show cause notice issued to Assistant Director Muhammad Nazir alleged that the official vigorously campaigned against the President IIUI, Prof Dr. Ahmed bin Yousaf Al-Aduraiweesh’s through Social media along with others.

The notice said that that “your various postings on Facebook, your comments or appreciation of similar posts, inviting others even to shut down the IIUI to stop the reappointment of the president IIUI by the Board of Trustees (BOT) have damaged the reputation of the institute, and diminished the esteem, respect, and goodwill in which the President IIUI is held, your posts against the President have caused adverse, derogatory, and unpleasant feelings and opinions against him; that your comments bon social media exposed the President IIUI to hatred, contempt, ridicule and obloquy; that all such postings/ comments are defamatory as these harm the reputation of the president IIUI, that the above behavior on your part has seemingly amounted to ‘unbecoming of an employee or office’ under the E& D statutes 1987”.

The notice issued by the Vice President (VP) Dr. Muhammad Munir also said that “I being authorized officer in this case am convinced that the charges of misconduct as defined under the E&D statutes 1987 are established against you and it is not necessary to have an inquiry conducted through an inquiry officer or committee”.

The notice said now under the IIUI E&D statues 1987, you (Muhammad Nazir A.D, ICT, IIUI) are hereby required to show cause within seven days of the issuance of this notice to respond to why the penalty should not be imposed upon you.

You should also state whether you desire to be heard in person failing which it will be presumed that you have nothing to offer in your defense and an action will be taken against you, said the notice.

Rector IIU Prof Dr. Masoom Yasinzai talking to The Nation said that all the officials who have been served the show cause notices will be given a chance of explanation.

He said that the competent authorities have been directed to follow the proper procedure while taking action against any official.

He said that universities are sensitive places and along with students, their families are also linked with universities through social media.

“Negative campaigning against educational institutes affects the families of the students so such movements must be avoided,” he said.

Rector added that though there is always rooms for improvement but such campaigns which defame the image of the university are not allowed.