ISLAMABAD:- PTI leader Naeemul Haque on Friday said party chief Imran Khan praised him for slapping Minister of Privatisation Daniyal Aziz. During their appearance on a private Tv channel, Aziz had called Haque a ‘thief’, after which the PTI leader had lost his cool and slapped him. In a statement Friday, Haque said Imran had said the PTI leader had done ‘the right thing’ by slapping Aziz. “The entire Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf praised this step of mine,” said the politician.–INP