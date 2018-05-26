Share:

Nullah Leh being cleaned to protect residents from dengue

RAWALPINDI: Nullah Leh is getting cleaned in order to protect the population particularly residing along the banks of Nullah Leh from the threat of dengue’s larvae, said Deputy District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan.

Chairing a meeting held here to review anti-dengue arrangements, he said garbage is being disposed off on a daily basis while huge containers have also been placed near the nullah.

Dr Zeeshan said that surveillance of the border areas of the federal capital has been completed while special focus is being given to areas adjacent to Leh as garbage thrown in the Nullah is a major source of dengue. He said special anti-dengue teams are being deputed in 15 union councils of the city located along the banks of Leh.–app

Pakistani youth equipped with all abilities to compete in world: PM ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says Pakistani youth, especially girls, are very talented and equipped with all abilities to compete in the world in every field of life, says a press release issued by the PM Office on Friday. He was talking to a group of girl students from National University of Sciences and Technology in his office in Islamabad. The students, who have produced a racing car to participate in International Formula Student Competition to be held in Silverstone car racing track, United Kingdom, in July, showed the car to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister expressed his pleasure over the students’ hard work and praised their technical abilities and mechanical skills in producing the racing car. He said such brilliant youth are the country’s pride who could bring laurels to the country.–APP

Watch TV only if you are physically fit, says research

ISLAMABAD: Increase the fitness level and grip strength, else the screen time can double the risk of mortality, cardiovascular disease and cancer, warned a study.

According to researchers, increasing the levels of strength and fitness may nullify the adverse health effects of spending a large portion of leisure time sitting down and watching TV or computer screen.

The study, published in the journal BMC Medicine, included data from 391,089 participants. “Our study shows that the risks associated with sedentary behaviour are not the same for everyone; individuals with low physical activity experience the greatest adverse effects,” said Carlos Celis from the University of Glasgow in the UK. “This has potential implications for public health guidance as it suggests specifically targeting people with low fitness and strength for interventions to reduce the time they spend sitting down may be an effective approach,” Celis added. The researchers considered measuring grip strength, as they suggest that it could be an efficient way to target individuals who may benefit most from public health interventions to reduce screen time. “While fitness testing can be difficult in healthcare and community settings, grip strength is a quick, simple and cheap measure, therefore it would be easy to implement as a screening tool in a variety of settings,” Celis explained.–APP

95,000 fresh graduates interned under Youth Training Scheme ISLAMABAD: So far 95,000 fresh graduates have been offered internship in reputed public and private sector organization/departments under Phase-I and Phase-II of Prime Minister’s Youth Training Scheme. It was encouraging to note that majority of the successful interns have either started working at big firms or have started their own start-ups. They thanked the Government for providing them an opportunity to gain valuable experience for their practical life. An official of PM’s Youth Program told APP that these interns are fresh graduates who have completed Master’s and BS degrees from different universities across Pakistan. PML-N Government launched the Prime Minister’s Youth Training Scheme as one of the six component schemes of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme in April-May 2016, in order to provide on-the-job professional training to fresh graduates for a productive and more rewarding jobs in the labor market.–APP

