LAHORE - To promote Pakistan film industry the Federal Government has imposed a temporary ban on Bollywood films on the occasion of Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha.

An official notification in this regard has been sent by the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage to the chairman of the Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association and other stakeholders.

The notice unequivocally asks all outside film merchants to not buy any Indian movies amid the up and coming Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha. According to the administration’s guidelines, only local releases are to be screened amid both the celebrations. The restriction shall remain in force two days before and two weeks after Eid days.

A source from the Ministry of Information told The Nation that the orders has been taken with expectations of fortifying the Pakistani film industry. “The planning in this regard had been done nearly one year ago. The sole purpose of this strategy is to strengthen the local film industry,” he said.

All the distributors, importers of foreign films have been requested to restrain from screening of Indian films in cinema houses all over the country during the period mentioned.

“Young directors are working hard to revive Pakistani cinema but they are unable to beat the Bollywood films on box office. We cannot deny the fact that Race3 of Salman Khan is getting released on 15th June and cinemagoers in Pakistan would prefer to watch his film. Our stars like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar who have worked in Indian films should come forward and start producing their own films. The release of two or three films every year is insufficient to satisfy the need of cinema industry,” the official said.