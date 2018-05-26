Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said that among the list of candidates shared by both Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah, former Supreme Court judge Tassaduq Hussain Jillani has fair chance of becoming the caretaker prime minister.

Talking the media here on Friday, Nisar said that as the prime minister and the opposition leader have failed to evolve a consensus on any candidate, the matter would be referred to the parliamentary committee where he hoped that consensus would be evolved on the forwarded names.

To a question about his disagreement with the narrative of party Quaid Nawaz Sharif, the former interior minister said that his views were being recognized by over 90 percent of PML-N parliamentarians but they were not overtly speaking on the subject.

Nisar, who has developed serious differences with the party leadership, once again announced to contest elections from two national and two provincial assembly seats from his area.

When asked if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan will be the next prime minister, he said that he did not know and asked: “what do they think?”

The former minister said that it was not necessary that the people joining the PTI would win elections too because every party has its own electables and vote-bank in every constituency.