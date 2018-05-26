Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Friday made a landmark achievement by opening six blocks dormant for the last 10 years which include Marwat, Kohat, Goragulto, Wali, Latamber and Paharpur.

According to a press release issued here, out of 28, twenty seven blocks are now active in rich hydrocarbon province of the country.

Chief Minister KP, Pervez Khattak and Provincial Minister for Energy and Power, Atif Khan took the decision about opening the dormant blocks while chairing Apex Energy Committee meetings to

harness the energy potential for the benefit of the country.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is producing 50 percent of oil, 15 percent of natural gas and 25 percent of LPG per day total output of the country.

The crude oil production which was 30,000 bpd in 2013 now increased to 53.000 bpd till 2017.

KPOGCL joint venture have also discovered 30 mmcft natural gas and 700 bpd oil recently in Baratai block which would help meet the energy requirement of the country and save precious foreign exchange on imported oil.

During the last four years the province has become the most attractive for the E&P national and multinational companies engaged in exploring hydrocarbon in various areas providing jobs opportunities to the people.

To explore, harness the natural resources and overcome the energy crisis, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited is working on number of projects on fast track basis in order to accelerate Exploration and Production activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KPOGCL is in fact a facilitator to all E&P activities and act as "One Window Operation" for promotion of Exploration activities in the Province.

Two oil refineries with capacity of 40000, bpd and 15000, bpd are being setup in Kohat and Karak which would cater to the requirement of the country.

Similarly the number of Drilling Rigs becomes doubled compared to the previous regimes which have ultimately enhanced production.

Due to this double figure of production and drilling activities the province received maximum shares on Royalty, Production Bonuses, CSR obligations funds and Training funds for the betterment of the masses of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To reduce the unemployment in the province KPOGCL hired fresh and experienced Geologists, Geophysicts and Engineers on merit basis, thereby enhancing their professional skills, building capacity and competency.

It is pertinent to mention here that government has prepared a Plan "Vision 2025" for sustainable energy and Power supply though boosting exploration and production activities in the province that will ultimately develop with leaps and bounds in each and every step of life.