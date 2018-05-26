Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Friday said that elected local government representatives of people are fulfilling their responsibility of bringing improvement in basic infrastructure of their areas and solving everyday problems.

He was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of road carpeting and sewerage system correction in Shah Faisal Colony. The five-kilometre long two track road in Shah Faisal Colony would solve problem of this area whereas improvement in sewerage system was also being done here to ensure durability in development projects, the mayor added.

Chairman DMC Korangi Syed Nayyar Raza, Vice chairman Syed Ahmer Ali, Chairman Works Committee Hassan Naqvi, Chairman Katchi Abadies Committee Saad Bin Jaffar with union council chairman and other elected representatives and officers were also present on this occasion.

The mayor inspected the works being done in different areas of Shah Faisal Colony and Natha Khan Goth. He said the construction of this road was an old demand of the people residing in this area and after its completion, this would facilitate thousands of people daily. He said many areas in the city were facing shortage of water supply and inadequate sewerage system which had caused trouble to the citizens. Theft of water and leakage from pipelines were main reason behind the present crisis of water and sewerage that could be solved with corrective measures.

Akhtar said whatever funds are available have been spent on development works which could provide relief to people in Karachi. Elected representatives have close contact with area people and with their coordination and guidance these works being carried out in city.

He said Karachi is the financial hub of the country and it deserved proper focus for governmental side so that its problems could be solved and this city continues to play its vital role in the prosperity of our country.

He said broken roads, faulty sewage infrastructure and water scarcity were main issues presently facing by people and this was due to negligence of past city administrators who never paid attention to these problems of citizens.

Akhtar also said construction of roads, correction of sewerage lines and other allied uplift works were aimed at providing facilities to residents of Korangi and adjacent areas and people were themselves monitoring all this. Mayor Karachi said the elected local government leadership knew its responsibilities well and were utilizing all available resources for betterment of the city. He said those development works would provide better travel facilities to people and decrease the travel time as well.