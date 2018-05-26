Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Scores of Kolhi caste people including women and children protest against arresting of their two youth on the base of false application at local press club on Friday. The protest was led by Paro Khan, Shremti Hamza, Dharshi, Romshi Kolhi. They carrying banners and placards and raised slogans against the KGM police. They said that their opponents had submitted false application to the KGM police on which police detained their two youth Chandar Kolhi and Bhagwandas Kolhi on the base of a false application of their opponents. They demanded the higher authorities to take immediate notice of illegal detention of their youth and ensure their immediate releasing.

TWO HELD

ASP Saqib Rasheed said that police have apprehended two members of inter provincial gang of bikes snatching Hassan Ali and Oam Parkash aka Babblo and recovered unlicensed arms and five stolen bikes from them.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, he further said that one of the nabbed accused Hassan Ali had already been challan in heinous cases. He said that three other accused of the gang were identified and search for them continued to detain them. He said that on the directives of Mirpurkhas SSP, operation against suspects has been intensified to maintain the peaceful condition in the district.

KIDNAPPED

District Bar Association strongly condemned the kidnapping of lawyer Hira Lal Meghwar few days ago from his shop in the limit of Kot Ghulam Muhammad and boycotted the court proceedings on Friday. Lawyers gathered in the bar room and held condemned meeting presided by its president Jan Ali Junejo while speaking at the meeting General Secretary Shoukat Rahimoon condemned strongly the above incident has demanded the immediate safe release of the lawyer and arresting of the involved culprits.

Hira Lal’s relatives have registered the initial report in Kot Ghulam Muhammad police station. However, despite passing two days to this incident no any clue was appeared to the police.