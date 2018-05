Share:

CHINIOT:- A man allegedly shot his father dead for not fulfilling his promise to provide him a Tractor. According to police, Riaz Ahmed,50, promised his son Kamran to provide him a Tractor for cultivation but due to loss in the crop, he couldn't deliver his promise. Enraged upon this Kamran opened fire on his father and fled the scene. Police said, they were conducting raids to arrest the accused besides launching investigation into the case.–Online