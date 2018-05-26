Share:

Islamabad - Mayor Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that edible items being provided in a large quantity at concessional rates is to benefit the residents during the month of Ramadan.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a Sasta Bazaar established by Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) at Sector G-7. On this occasion, Chairmen of different Union Councils and other local elected representatives, senior officers of the CDA and MCI were also present.

The Mayor directed the concerned formations to ensure provision of quality edible items including fresh fruit and vegetable in these bazaars on concessional rates during the holy month of Ramadan. He further directed the concerned officers to ensure the presence of relevant staff at the bazaars so that complaints of the consumers could be addressed on the spot.

The Mayor also directed to take consolidated steps to ensure provision of quality edible items at concessional rates to the consumers during the holy month.

He said that strict monitoring and vigilance would be ensured so that residents of the city could get maximum relief from these bazaars.

He said that strict action would be taken against the elements involved in over charging and misbehaving with the consumers. He further directed to ensure the display of approved rate list at stalls of sasta bazaars.