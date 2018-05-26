Share:

Irsa releases 122,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 122,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 109,900 cusecs. According to the data released by Indus River System Authority, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1389.35 feet, which was 09.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 38,500 cusecs while outflow as 45,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1090.55 feet, which was 50.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 32,600 cusecs and 38,200 cusecs respectively. Indus River System Authority said that the release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 67,200, 61,200 and 11,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 18,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,600 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

Ogra proposes 10 oil storage facilities

ISLAMABAD (APP): Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has proposed construction of ten new oil storage facilities, having combined capacity of 304,445 metric tonnes (mt) petrol and 446,335 mt diesel, during the financial year 2018-19. Moreover, ten new oil marketing companies are expected to be established next year for more effective supply of petroleum products across the country, official sources told APP. Answering a question, they informed that the government had imported 60.4 million barrel (mbbl) crude oil and produced 21.8 mbbl oil locally during eight months of the current fiscal year from July to February to meet ever-growing energy needs of the country. They said the annual consumption of petroleum products in the country remained around 26 mt during the last fiscal year. The sources said the indigenous crude oil met only 15 percent of the country's total requirements, while 85 percent requirements were met through imports in the shape of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

"The indigenous and imported crude is refined by six major and two small refineries," they added.

They said the government was making efforts to bring improvement in existing refineries as well as attracting foreign investment in the sector.

Recently, the sources said, Byco Oil Pakistan Limited (Byco) had established an oil refinery at Hub, Balochistan, with refining capacity of 120,000 barrels per day (5 million tonnes per annum) at a cost of $ 400 million.

They said Byco had also installed Single Buoy Mooring (SBM) facility for transportation of imported crude oil and petroleum products from ships to the storage tanks. The capacity of said facility was 12 metric tonnes per annum.

While, Attock Refinery Limited (ARL), they said, had started Euro II (0.05 percent Sulphur HSD), besides it installed an isomerization plant and enhanced the production of motor gasoline.

They said Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) had also installed an isomerization plant in 2016, since its production of motor gasoline had doubled.

They said Pak Arab Refinery Limited (Parco) was implementing a coastal refinery project at Khalifa Point, near Hub, Balochistan, which was a state of the art refinery, having capacity of 250,000 barrel per day (over 11 million tonnes per annum).

The project's estimated cost is over $5 billion, while 1,811 acres land has been allocated for the purpose. Currently, the PARCO is working on a detailed feasibility study of the project, which is expected to be completed by end of 2023, they added.

Weekly inflation dips 1.47 percent

ISLAMABAD (APP): The weekly inflation for the week ended on May 24 for the combined income group decreased by 1.47 percent as compared to the previous week. The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 223.23 points against 226.56 points registered in the previous week, according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Similarly, as compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review increased by 1.03 percent.The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined. Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8000 was also decreased by 2.05 percent as it went down from 212.48 points in the previous week to 208.13 points in the week under review. As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001-12,000, Rs 12,001-18,000, 18,001-35,000 and above Rs35000 also declined by 1.83 percent, 1.7 percent, 1.5 percent and 1.16 percent respectively.

During the week under review average prices of 13 items registered decrease, while that of 08 items increased with the remaining 32 items' prices unchanged.

The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, chicken (farm), wheat flour, garlic, onions, potatoes, pulse moong, pulse masoor, pulse gram, pulse mash, sugar, gur, and eggs (farm).

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included bananas, LPG cylinder, long cloth, red chilly powder (loose), wheat, mutton, beef, and vegetable ghee.

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included rice (basmati), bread (plain), curd, milk (powdered), mustard oil, cooking oil, cooking oil (tin), vegetable ghee (tin), salt powder (loose), tea, cooked beef, cooked pulses, tea prepared, cigarettes, shirting, lawn printed, georgette, gents shoes, ladies shoes, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local call and bath soap.

Seed processing plant opens at NARC

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Minister for National Food Security and Research Friday inaugurated Seed Processing and Storage Complex at National Agriculture Research Centre, Islamabad. The Seed Processing and Storage Complex facility comprises of a multi-crop fully automatic high-tech seed plant, six seed stores and cold storage facility for long term storage of seed. The seed plant is a multi-crop processing facility and can process 3 to 5 tonne seed of maize, wheat, soybean, canola, oat and pulses per hour. Sikandar Hyat Khan Bosan appreciated the efforts scientists to introduce such highly efficient seed processing facility. During his visit he was also showed great interest in the newly introduced maize cob-picker and de-husker. The programme leader said that the facility was laid down under Indigenization of Hybrid Seed Production Technology (IHSPT) with a total cost of 33.072 million. He said that "the facility is a land mark in availability of high quality, low cost, locally developed seed in the country for local farmers.

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Chairman Dr Yusuf Zafar said that his department needs to work very hard to implement new technology based research results to fields.

The ceremony was attended by chairman of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, all members of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Director General Federal Seed Certification and Registration, Member Food Security and Climate Change Planning Commission and agriculture scientists.