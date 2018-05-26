Share:

One good thing about music is, when it hits you, you feel no pain.

– Bob Marley.

Khumariyaan, the instrumental band from

Khyber Pakhtunkhawa

Khumariyaan was born in the age of talibanisation, sectarian violence, military operations and neo-imperialist expansions, in the region, which is a gateway to Central Asia, in the city of Peshawar.

In the days when most of the artists were fleeing Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) because of the threats they were receiving from militants, the band grabbed public attention in the year 2008. The band since then has radically transformed Pashto music industry. The band has successfully brought the melodious tunes of the region to a wider audience not only within the country but also across the globe.

Khumariyaan decided to fight the religious fundamentalism through the strings and beats of their musical instruments. The philosophy of the instrumental band is “Art for religious fundamentalism is, like water for fire, mere existence, is a form of resistance.” The band remained steadfast against all kinds of threats and violence that was making life difficult in the restive province of KP.

The band with its melodious tracks proved instrumental in reviving the rich tradition of music industry of the province. The popularity of the music of the band in all parts of the country corroborates the words of Lou Rawls who famously said that Music is the greatest communication in the world. Even if people don't understand the language that you're singing in, they still know good music when they hear it.