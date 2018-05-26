Share:

HAFIZABAD - People of more than 50 villages located on the banks of River Chenab near Qadirbadad Barrage called upon the government to ensure prompt removal of silt from the river to save them from recurring flood.

The silt has accumulated in the river due to self-grown bushes on about two-mile area which can destroy the areas during the floods.

They said that due to growth of bushes over the years, the silt and sand have been accumulated which might cause unnecessary hurdle in the smooth flow of floodwater and damage the protective embankments on both the sides of the river. It could inflect loss of millions of rupees to more than five dozen villages of Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahuddin districts, they feared.

They further said that recently remodelling of Khanki Barrage has also been completed at a cost of Rs27 billion and its discharge capacity has also been increased to 1.1 million cusecs. However, the accumulated silt and feet high bushes in the two mile stretch of river near Qadirabad Barrage would create hurdle in smooth flow of water and would cause huge human lives and damage to the protective embankments and even Qadirabad Barrage if prompt steps were not taken, they said.

They further pointed out the during 2014 flood the right protective embankment was badly damaged and it inundated vast area of dozens of villages of Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin districts.

RAMAZAN BAZAAR LACKS SUGAR: The local administration has failed to provide sugar according to the requirement of the consumers at the Ramazan Bazaar.

According to a survey conducted by the scribe, most of the shopkeepers were not issuing bills while collecting the amount from the costumers. Moreover, sugar is not available to the consumer according to their requirement and the concerned shopkeepers forced the consumer to get one pack of surf if they want to purchase sugar.

Moreover, the prices of fruit and vegetables were skyrocketing as the administration has failed to check the wholesalers in particular and retailers in general. The citizens have called upon the Special Price Magistrates not only to concentrate on imposing fine on the shopkeepers but also take stringent measures to check higher prices of fruit and vegetables being fixed at Sabzi Mandi to provide relief to the citizens.