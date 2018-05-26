Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad police arranged a one-week long course for its investigation officers providing them a chance to submit strong cases against the land grabbers and ensure punishment to them from the relevant courts.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri said that the purpose of the course was to improve professional skills of the policemen and ensure quality investigation against land grabbers to punish them according to law. DSP Bakhtiar Ahmed Lillah, DSP Headquarters Abdul Razaq, DSP Tahir Mehmud Khan and other police officials were also present on the occasion. The course was conducted following directions of IGP Islamabad in which policemen were given lectures about lodging well-built cases against those involved in land grabbing. All the participants showed great interest towards these lectures and hoped that their efficiency will improve through it.

The IGP said that he felt happy over participation of police officials in the course at the School of Investigation. He said that it is his vision to improve quality of investigation among the police officials and this area is being focused at present. He said that the School of Investigation has been set up at Police Line Headquarters where investigation officers having expertise in their field are imparting training. He stressed that the crucial task for police is to conduct quality investigation and its performance would definitely improve through command over it.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have booked one Syed Wajid Hussain Bukhari for cheating and forgery, according to the police.

Chief Executive of the Taqi Developers Pvt Ltd, Syed Javed Hussain Shah Bukhari son of Syed Khadim Hussain Shah, a resident of Kangota Syeddan, tehsil and district Islamabad stated to the Aabpara police that Wajid Bukhari joined him as an investor in 2007-08 and later he became director of the company. However, he was removed from the directorship for causing loss to the company and allegations of blackmailing against him. He said that after being removed, Wajid Bukhari portrayed himself as the chairman of the Taqi Developers and prepared fake letterheads of the company to submit to various government departments as CDA.

The complainant said that the accused caused a loss of about 150 million to the company through such frauds.

The police have registered a case against the accused under section 420, 468, 471, 419 of the PPC and further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, the police have booked one Iqbal and his two sons for use of criminal force and assault on deputy director general CADD, Dr. Shabana Saleem at his house in sector F-6/4.

She alleged that the accused used criminal force against her and other family members over a petty dispute. The police have booed the accused under section 354, 506, 34 of the PPC and further investigation is underway.