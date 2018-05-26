Share:

BADIN - The Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO) organised a press orientation programme in the connection of progress and improvement of education in Badin the other day.

Addressing the participants, SPO Regional Head Ghulam Mustafa Baloch said they have taken initiative for better education in eight union councils of Badin district and such programme to be introduced in rest of all union councils of Badin. He said that awareness committees were also constituted and they were in coordination with them at union council and district level.

Mustafa further said that they have launched a project from eight union councils of Tando Bago including Malkani Sharif, Khalifo Qasim, Saman Sarkar, Sanghi Pharho and others.

He said aim of the project launching was to increase literacy rate. He said they could increase literacy rate according article 25. He further said that the project comprises students and teacher’s attendance, basic amenities, standardised education and improvement.

He said out of 2,991 schools of Badin, 2,252 lacks electricity, 1,362 bath rooms, 1,963 pure drinking water and 1,616 schools were deprived of compound walls. He said that they intend that education of backward areas should be improved and boosted.

The event was also addressed by Badin Press Club President Tanveer Ahmed, Ghulam Mustafa, Dodo Khan, Khadim Talpur and others.