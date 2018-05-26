Share:

MULTAN - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the Fata merger into KPK became a reality due to PTI's efforts.

"The second biggest task on PTI's agenda after Fata merger is the creation of South Punjab province," he was talking to the media here on Friday. Qureshi said that the merger of Fata in KPK buried 150 year old system and turned 21st amendment into a reality. "It is first success of our manifesto. We haven't come into power as yet but still people can see our performance," he asserted. He anticipated that the Fata merger bill would also be passed by Senate. He claimed that Fata merger was part of PTI's manifesto, asserting the party has the capability to implement its manifesto. The PTI stalwart declared that creation of South Punjab province is also in PTI's manifesto. He claimed that the PTI would make a clean sweep in the entire country in the upcoming elections.

He said that the PTI developed consensus among all political parties of the country on the issue of Fata merger which turned this target into reality. He said that the people of Fata have been deprived of representation in assemblies but now they would get representation. "Now black FRC law will be abolished and the residents of Fata will be able to move Supreme and Peshawar High courts for their rights," he pointed out. He said that local government system would be implemented in Fata and the residents of this region would get health and education system. He said that the KPK would be the only government that would allocate three percent of its budget for Fata development.

He lauded the role of armed forces and said that the Army maintained peace in Fata after a long struggle and unending series of tremendous sacrifices. He hoped that the 70 year long dark era of backwardness would end in Fata and the people would get prosperous.

He told the journalists that the second biggest task on PTI's agenda after FATA merger was creation of South Punjab province. "This point of our manifesto is going to become reality very soon," he anticipated. He said that the Sooba Mahaaz became part of PTI on his request, adding that he was grateful to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his stance on South Punjab province. He claimed that the PML (N) was against the province but it would become helpless after seeing its members support to the province.

He said that the PML-N created the issue of revival of Bahawalpur province to create hurdles in way of South Punjab province. "But they have failed badly as Nawab of Bahawalpr has joined PTI and he is in favour of South Punjab province," he claimed. He said that if South Punjab became province, the eminent people of this region would get the opportunity to become senate member. He hoped that the proposed province would help eliminate deprivations and agriculture would make progress. He declared that the PTI government would make South Punjab province a country hub of agriculture. He stressed the need for developing consensus of political parties on South Punjab province. Citing example, he said that the government needed 228 votes for constitutional amendment for FATA merger but it failed to gather needed number of members. "I received a chit from the speaker that MQM was not going to vote in favour of amendment. I approached them and they voted in its favour on my request. I am grateful to them because it would not have been possible without their support," he disclosed. He declared that he would play an active role to develop national consensus on South Punjab province, adding that this issue was made part of PTI's manifesto due to his struggle.

EXTORTION COLLECTION ELIMINATED

Chairman Multan Cattle Market Management Company Muhammad Ali Khokhar has said that extortion collection has been eliminated from cattle markets.

Chairing a meeting of board of directors of the company here on Friday, he added that the law and order situation at cattle markets had improved considerably and the extortionists were dealt with iron hand. He said that the PC-1 of new model cattle market had been approved and this market would prove a great gift for the residents of South Punjab from the Punjab Government. He hoped that the situation at markets would further improve in coming days.

Commissioner Multan division Bilal Ahmad Butt said that crackdown would be launched on those setting up illegal cattle markets in Multan. He directed police to arrest all those who were selling fodder or other items outside the cattle markets. He issued order for deployment of police outside markets on Saturdays and Sundays. "Arrest all those doing illegal business outside markets," he directed police.

Mayor Naveedul Haq Arrain said that illegal markets and fodder sellers discouraged those who were doing business legally. "That's why strict action is needed against illegal elements," he asserted.

Managing Director of the Cattle Market Dr Hammad Ali told the meeting that the food points, trolleys, fodder and cattle ornament shops were leased out to increase the revenue of the company. He added that water tank and spots for animal fodder and water were being constructed.

MEPCO EXECUTED RS2.83B UPLIFT

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has accomplished eight mega projects at cost of Rs2.83 billion to remove errors from transmission system and supply electricity to the consumers with better voltage.

Mepco spokesman Jamshed Niazi said on Friday the newly accomplished projects enabled Mepco to continue uninterrupted power supply to the consumers during ongoing summers and Ramadan. He said that the Chief Executive Officer of Mepco Engr. Muhammad Akram Ch. took emergency steps on the order of power ministry to remove errors from the grid stations and power transmission lines.

APCA PROTEST

A local leader of All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) vehemently condemned the apprehension of the Apcs leadership.

During a media talk here, Haji Shamshad Ahmed said that the Apca's central and provincial leadership was protesting peacefully for acceptance of demands when the police arrested them. "It has raised serious concerns among Apca members," he said, adding that the government should release the Apca leadership and fulfil their demands.