KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) membership camp established in Malir is getting utmost response of resident as PTI chairman Imran Khan has been scheduled to address the public at Malir camp tomorrow.

Fridous Shamim Naqvi who is PTI Karachi Chief expressed these views while addressing party workers at Insaf House Karachi on Friday. He said Imran Khan will arrive Karachi on May 27 and will visit the party membership camp established at RCD ground Malir Karachi.

PTI chairman is also going to address the party workers and people at the venue he added and asked workers to participate in the arrangement of program.

He further said that after Imran Khan` announcement of Karachi Package the people all walks of life were joining PTI with a hope that PTI after coming in power will restore the real image of Karachi. He said that Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) enjoyed the governance but had done nothing visible for the people of Karachi. Both these parties were in fact behind the destruction of entire province and people after realizing the real story were eyeing towards PTI, he claimed.

He said that PPP-MQM during last 10 years increased their bank balances and ignored the key issues of people. They did include the prosperity of people in party manifesto and promised to bring betterment in the life of people but in last ten years made the life of Sindh resident miserable. And once again the both parties were using Mohajir and Sindh cards with an aim to mark victory in upcoming general election. The time is changed people have rejected the ethnic based politics and hopefully will use their right of vote in favor of PTI to get rid of these so-called stake holders, he concluded.