LAHORE - Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved three development schemes of Health and Urban Development Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 2652.46 million. These schemes were approved in the PDWP's 68th meeting of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over by the Chairman Planning and Development (P&D ), Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. All Members of the Planning and Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting, said a statement.