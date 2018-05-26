Share:

LAHORE - One hundred Pakistanis deported by Saudi Arabia arrived at Allama Iqbal International Airport by a private airline on Friday, said an immigration officer. He said that above-mentioned Pakistanis were staying in Saudi Arabia after expiry of their visas. As a result, Saudi authorities arrested them and sent to jail. After completion of their punishment, they were sent back to their homes on Friday. They were allowed to go home after fulfilling legal formalities. During preliminary interrogation, they said that thousands of more Pakistanis were languishing behind the bars in Saudi Arabia . They demanded that the Pakistani government take notice of the condition of Pakistanis in Saudi jails.

Several Pakistanis are being deported by Saudi Arabia on a daily basis due to deteriorating economic conditions in the kingdom.