LAHORE/SIALKOT - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government has provided all the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospitals in Punjab with advanced equipment to ensure better healthcare.

The performance of the doctors and paramedical staff had also been improved, said the Punjab CM while launching the revamping work of Narowal DHQ Hospital during a ceremony.

He also inaugurated the newly established PKLI Ward and CT scan machine at the hospital. He also provided the mobile health units for Sialkot and Narowal districts at Narowal. He said that the PML-N government had succeeded in honouring its public promises and commitments. He added that it was the great achievement that now the people were getting round-the-clock diagnostic, laboratory tests and CT scan facilities free of cost at all the DHQ hospitals across the Punjab.

He said, "Our major achievement has made our political opponents sleepless as they could not make even a single achievement except making high claims, redundantly criticising the government and creating hurdles in the way of completion of the public welfare-oriented projects."

The CM recounted Punjab government's performance in education, health, agriculture, transport, energy generation and conservation departments. He said, "We promised and done, leaving the political opponents busy in creating hurdles. Our strong spirit and aims helped us cross the obstacles created by our political opponents and we have completed the record socio-economic development and public welfare megaprojects by spending billions of rupees in the record time period."

He said that the world knew that the PML-N government had produced thousands of megawatts of electricity by ending the inherited regime of darkness. The PML-N government was continuing the journey of lights successfully by removing the darkness of ignorance, he said. "We are establishing strong Pakistan as envisaged by the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," the CM added.

He said that Punjab government was spending Rs788 million for providing the advanced medical and health facilities in Narowal district. He said that the government had successfully upgraded the hospitals' medical infrastructures and was establishing the advanced information technology and human resource departments. He claimed it had brought betterment in the overall condition of the government hospitals across the Punjab.

He said that while fulfilling its all the public promises, the government had left no stone unturned for ensuring easy and smooth provision of basic facilities at their doorsteps.

He said that everyone could see the marvelous development in Punjab, adding that it delivered as it had promised in Punjab.

“UNDP has also certified the development in Punjab and has termed that Punjab is leading Sindh and other provinces in health and education sectors. Years have passed but nobody has paid attention to public welfare,” he said.

Shehbaz has said that the Punjab government saved Rs682 billion in development schemes that have been completed most transparently and with quality work.

“The PML-N government has worked tirelessly for public welfare and prosperity. It has introduced mega projects for composite development of urban and rural areas in the province.”

He said that Punjab government has introduced wonderful development schemes in health, education, infrastructure development and other sectors.

Credit also goes to the Punjab government for ensuring timely completion of development schemes along with saving of more than Rs682 billion. If an opportunity is accorded by Almighty Allah, many more public welfare projects will be introduced after the elections, he said.

Without caring for the undue criticism of the opponents, the journey of development will be continued as the opponents are fearful of the historic development agenda of the PML-N government and have run out of steam. He said that conscious people of Pakistan have fully recognized that who has served them and they are firmly standing with us. People will vote to the agenda of development and prosperity instead of giving any importance to agitation and sit-in, he said. He said the people will be served with renewed energies if they showed their confidence over us again and added that joint efforts are needed to make the country great and strong.