KHAIRPUR - At least six people died and two were injured in a collision between two cars at Mehran National Highway near Sethraja on Friday. A car was going to Shikarpur from Karachi when reached near Pir Budho-Nangreja bus stop at Mehran National Highway it collided with another car which was coming from opposite side resultantly, six people died while other two injured. The bodies were send their districts after autopsy from Thari Mirwah Hospital while injured send to local hospital for treatment.

KILLED

A woman was killed over domestic issue near Kot Diji on Friday. According to police, the clash occurred in a house at Dup Waro village near Kotdiji over a domestic issue. It left a woman namely Shabeeran Lashari, 35, dead.

Police shifted the body to taluka hospital for autopsy. Relatives of deceased strongly protested in front of the hospital.

They said that their daughter was killed by her husband Zulfiqar Lashari along with his brother by forcibly drunken poison. He demanded for registration of FIR of murder against alleged accused.

SUICIDE

A man committed suicide near Khan Wahan over poverty on Friday. Ali Gohar, 40, was hanged himself at Ghulam Muhammad Raan village near Khan Wahan of taluka Kandiaro and committed suicide over poverty.

Police shifted the body to the nearby hospital for autopsy and later, handed over to his heirs.