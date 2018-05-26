Share:

Islamabad - Increase in temperature has changed the life style of the residents of Islamabad so climate awareness among the youth would help in sensitizing citizens on the issue, speakers said on Friday.

Environmentalist Munir Ahmed in a seminar organised by the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) said that according to a study conducted by the Devcom-Pakistan recently 95.4 per cent residents of Islamabad have seen radical changes in the city over a period of three decades.

The changes included the loss of vegetation and green belts, shortage of water, increase in traffic on the roads that has created a mess , little or no space in parking lots and increase in air pollution that has led to several diseases including breathing, inhaling and eye infections.

Munir Ahmed said the increase in temperature has drastically changed the life style of the residents. The use of electric home appliances and room-cooling machines has immensely enhanced the emission of the greenhouse gases while on the other hand the loss of green cover has enhanced the impact of the increased local temperature.

Referring to the study, he said the rise of various diseases in the city of Islamabad is also one of the effects of climate change. The shortage of public hospitals has multiplied the miseries of locals. The unavailability of clean drinking water has further deteriorated the health of the poor and marginalised living in the suburbs of the federal capital. According to residents the availability of clean drinking water has decreased up to three-time less than what they had been getting 10-20 years ago.

About 44 per cent of the residents of Islamabad are well-aware of the impacts of climate change mostly through TV channels but they don’t know what to do and what not to do. Only less than 40 per cent have heard about the Environmental Protection Agencies (EPAs) including the development experts and those who are working with the civil society organizations, said the environmentalist.