HAFIZABAD - Taking serious notice of the media reports, the district administration has ordered prompt steps to ensure payment of honoraria to the student nurses.

The student nurses of Nursing School DHQ Hospital Hafizabad had held a protest for the purpose. As many as 110 student nurses have not yet been paid the honoraria for the past eight months and they resorted to protest demonstration against the District Accounts Officer's indifferent and pathetic attitude.

On the orders of the DC, Medical Superintendent Dr Rehan Azhar promptly disbursed three-month honoraria to the student nurses and assured that the honoraria of remaining months would also be made after the funds provided by the Punjab Government.

The DC directed the CEO Health Hamid Rafique and District Accounts Officer Hanif Bhutta to ensure payment of the remaining months before Eidul Fitr.

The student nurses have thanked the DC for taking prompt action for the disbursement of three months honoraria and hoped that the payment of the remaining months would also be paid to them shortly.