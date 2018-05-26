Share:

KARACHI - An accountability court Friday recorded testimony of a deputy inspector general of police in a corruption reference against a former IGP and others, and adjourned hearing until June 19.

The accused former SSP Ghulam Nabi and others produced before the court; however, the main accused ex-IGP Ghulam Hyder Jamali was absent. Jamali’s counsel informed the court that his client got bail from the Supreme Court. NAB prosecution expressed his ignorance by stating that there was no such court order was received. The court directed the defence counsel to produce his bail order or-else the court may issue his arrest warrant.

DIG Naeem Shaikh appeared before the court as prosecution witness, wherein he recorded his statement by submitting that he was part of a three-member fact-finding committee constituted by the Supreme Court to probe into the illegal appointments in the SRP. After investigating the matter, the committee, headed by AD Khowaja, the incumbent Inspector General of Sindh Police, and Additional Inspector General Counter-Terrorism Department Sanaullah Abbasi as its member, submitted the report before the apex court, he added.

The witness, who also produced some documents, further deposed that the committee had held the then provincial police officer and other officials accountable for making illegal appointments.

The court adjourned for the next date to record remaining part of the testimony of the DIG and his cross-examination.

Initially, the Supreme Court had appointed a three-member fact-finding committee to identify illegalities in recruitments and later, in the light of the committee’s recommendations, the apex court had referred the matter to NAB to probe the scam.

On the direction of the apex court the NAB had filed a corruption reference against former IG Sindh police Ghulam Haider Jamali and seven other police officials for allegedly making illegal appointments by misusing their authority in the Sindh Reserve Police (SRP) Hyderabad during 2013-14.

The reference said that former IG Jamali, then training DIG Sahab Mazhar Bhalli, then Sindh Reserve Police ADIG Aitezaz Ahmed Goraya, then finance AIG Syed Fida Hussain Shah, then West SSP retired Captain Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, then district Matiari SP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, District Kashmore SP Umar Tufail and then district Tharparkar SP Khalid Mustafa Korai were allegedly involved in the illegal recruitments of policemen, junior clerks and computer operators in SRP Hyderabad.

REMAND EXTENDED

An accountability court extended physical remand of a senior KMC official Saif Abbad and Shoaib Memon, in corruption charges and illegal allotments, until June 4.

NAB officials produced Saif Abbas before the court, wherein NAB Inquiry Officer IO stated that the interrogation of the accused was underway, he pleaded the court to extend their physical remand for further interrogation in NAB custody.

The NAB official submitted that they want to gather more evidence and collect information in connection of illegal land allotment. The NAB also produced Shoaib Memon, who reportedly claimed to be a frontman of a former provincial minister, in the same charges. The court granted the NAB plea by extending the physical remand of the accused.

According to the NAB prosecution, accused, Saif Abbas, is a director sports and culture of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and also worked as a member of the media wing of unified Muttahida Qaumi Movement; he was arrested by NAB for alleged illegal sale of over 265 acres of precious land in the metropolis, which caused huge financial losses to the national exchequer. Saif Abbas, is also former director land KDA. NAB official submitted that the said land located at Bhains Colony Deh Gangiaro was earmarked for wool washing.

The suspect in his capacity as director land of KDA misused his authority by allowing illegal leases of the plots. The NAB prosecution stated that in the same case, an accused Shoaib Memon was arrested on May 3.