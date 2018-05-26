Share:

CHICAGO - Two people were injured in a shooting at a school in the US state of Indiana on Friday, with a suspect taken into custody, police said. The two victims were transported to a hospital from Noblesville West Middle School in a suburb of the state capital Indianapolis, according to state police. "We have two that have been injured," police Captain David Bursten told reporters. He did not have details on the nature of the injuries or their severity. "We have notified the parents of the children that have been impacted by this," he said, urging calm for the throngs of parents that headed to the school to check on their children.