GUJRANWALA - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a union council secretary after his bail application was dismissed by the court here the other day.

According to ACE sources, accused secretary union council Tahir Manzoor Shah was involved in preparation of a bogus divorce paper for depriving a widow of a police constable from its property rights. During investigation, the allegation levelled against him proved true. To avoid arrest, he filled a bail application to Lahore High Court which was discharged by the court. Earlier, a bail application of the accused had also been discharged by an ACE court, Gujranwala. The main accused in the case namely Aurangzeb had already been arrested. So, the ACE nabbed him and launched further investigation.