SADIQABAD- A woman of Kehror Pacca seeks police protection against her parents and other relatives who are allegedly hurling life threats at her for contracting love marriage here the other day.

During a media talk along with her husband Faiq Ali Shah at Sadiqabad tehsil courts here, Shahida Parveen said that she had contracted free-will marriage with Faiq Ali Shah and was living with him in Kehror Pacca. "Since our marriage, my parents and other relatives have been lodging cases against us with different police stations. They are also threatening us with dire consequences," she alleged and demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif order police officers to provide them protection.

Sewerage clogged

The sewerage line in Sadiq Club Road was clogged after some unidentified persons threw sandbags in it. Sewage poured out of sewerage line and accumulated on road. Sanitary workers, under the inspection of Sanitary Inspector Shakil Shah, cleaned the sewerage line. They removed sandbags from it.

Appointment

MPA Saith Kanji Ram has been appointed as vice president of minority wing of PML-N Punjab. According to PML-N sources, Dr Darshan Lal, central president of PML-N minority wing, appointed Kanji Ram as PML-N Minority Wing Punjab vice president on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. A notification describing his appointment as PML-N Minority Wing vice president has been issued.

On the occasion, Kanji Ram said that he would try his best to come up to the expectations of the party leadership. He also vowed to utilise all available resources for the welfare of minorities. He claimed that the PML-N would clinch the next general election.