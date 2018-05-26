Share:

KARACHI - Liaquatabad police Friday claimed to have busted a gang of women extortionists in the city.

Police arrested two female members including Iqra and Mahjabeen.

Police said that the gang used to blackmail businessmen and others after establishing relationships. Police said that as many as seven women and two policemen were involved in the gang.

Police said that police have been started the investigation and also running after the rest of the members of the gang.

On the other side, Karachi police claimed to have arrested 86 accused persons in various raids conducted in various parts of the city. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police said that the arrests have been made in more than 60 raids and in an encounter. The accused persons arrested were including killers, bandits, street criminals and others.

THREE KILLED, OVER 100 NABBED

At least three suspects were killed in separate incidents while law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over a hundred outlaws in various raids and encounters carried out in different parts of the metropolis on Friday.

SITE superhighway police found a tortured body of a three-year-old child from garbage in Ahsanabad society. Police being informed by locals and shifted the body to hospital where deceased child identified as Raheel Akhter.

Police said that the father of the deceased child got second marriage couple of days ago which resultantly, family disputes were continue in the family while police handed over the body to the family and started investigation.

Man gunned down in Orangi Town area within the remits of Mominabad police station. Police said that 28-year-old Ali Tanoli resident of Arshi Muhallah reached home with two others of his associates where he started brawl with his friends and one of his friends shot him multiple times and managed to flee from the scene.

Police said that the deceased had a criminal background and his comrades have killed him over some unknown reason.