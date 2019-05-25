Share:

ISLAMABAD- Islamabad police is conducting investigation on technical and scientific grounds to resolve Farishta murder case while coordinated efforts are underway to arrest those involved in the incident.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Aamir Zufliqar, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed constituted 2 teams to conduct investigation into the case which are being assisted by Criminal Investigation Agency, Counter Terrorism Force, Special Branch and Homicide Unit of Islamabad police.

According to a statement issued here, these wings are making joint efforts along with two police teams since after the recovery of body of Farishta on May 20, 2019.

As a part of these efforts, data of all persons residing in the vicinity of Farishta’s house is being collected while DNA sampling of people living in nearby area has been also started.

A special team of Punjab Forensic Science Agency is assisting Islamabad police while DNA sampling of suspects and their poly graph tests are being conducted. Policemen working on the case have completed geo fencing of different areas while data of around 500,000 calls have been maintained. This data is being analyzed by technical experts.

So far, Islamabad police have investigated around 200 suspects while further investigation is underway for the logical conclusion of the case and to book the perpetrator of this heinous crime.