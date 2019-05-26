Share:

SIALKOT - As many as 1,200 seats of teachers of different subjects have been lying vacant in as many as 120 government boys and girls colleges in all six districts of Gujranwala division namely Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala.

It has been learnt that Punjab government had appointed more than 700 CTIs for teaching main subjects including English, Urdu, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Statistics and Islamiyat at these colleges for a period of nine months. Now, the period has ended and these CTIs have also been terminated from their jobs, which has made this situation critical.

The perturbed students and their parents have expressed grave concern over this critical situation. They have urged Punjab government to ensure early appointment of teachers on these vacant posts in the larger interest of students.

When contacted, the officials concerned said that they had brought this situation into the notice of the high-ups of Punjab Education Department (Colleges), and were waiting for further decision by them.

11 ARRESTED FOR

DOING WHEELIES

Police have arrested as many as 11 accused for doing wheelies on motorcycles in various parts of Sialkot City on Saturday.

According to the local senior police officials, the police have sent the accused namely Usama, Ibrahim, Salman, Shahwaiz, Waqas, Saiyum, Zaheer, Sheikh Faraz, Aslam, Nasir and Fiazan after registering separate cases against them.