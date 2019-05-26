Share:

KARACHI - The Medical and Health Services Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has declared high alert at 13 health facilities in the city to cater to heat stroke patients after a heat wave forecast for the city.

According to the notification, high alert has been declared at 13 hospitals of KMC on the directives of Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar. The hospitals of the Medical and Health Services Department and Rescue 1122 Ambulance Service have been put on high alert keeping in view the possible heat stroke emergency.

It is pertinent to mention here that the meteorological department has forecast that the temperature will rise up to 39-41 degree centigrade from May 24 to 31. However, it downgraded the heat wave alert later on Saturday “as mild heat wave” with hot and humid weather likely to prevail.

It further said that maximum temperature may range between 38-40ºC on May 25 and 26 and it will drop to 37-39ºC on May 27.

All kinds of leaves to the staff of these hospitals have been cancelled immediately. No application for casual leave will be considered till further orders. Focal persons have been told to ensure their presence with foolproof arrangements to deal with the emergency and they have been directed to ensure attendance/punctuality according to duty roster.